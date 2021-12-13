Mae McCann, age 89 years of Seaman, Ohio passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 at the Highland District Hospital. Mae was born on January 21, 1932 the daughter of the late Hi and Mary (Honeker) Bevins in Pike County, Kentucky. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers and one sister.

Mae was a member Frog Hollow Church.

Mae is survived by one daughter, Kathy DeAtley of Seaman, Ohio; two sons, Billy Newton of Manchester, Ohio and Lonnie Bilyeu of Manchester, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Michael Hanson and Kat, Kayla Anderson and Greg, Josh DeAtley and Kayla, Ronnie Dickens and Regina, Troy Dickens, Sierra Farly and Mason, Ethan Pennywitt and Maddie; and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. the day of the service.