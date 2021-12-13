Howard Steven Himes, 74, of Aberdeen, passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 at Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. He was born April 2, 1947 in Maysville, son of the late Howard E. and Thelma M. Himes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Himes.

He is survived by his loving children, Brian Chaney of West Palm Beach, Florida, Stephanie (Todd) Campbell of Boca Raton, Florida, Christopher (Faylynn) Himes of Okinawa, Japan, Chelsea (Michael) Henize Himes of Omaha, Nebraska and Chandler Himes of Manhattan, Kansas; grandchildren, Emily, Sophia and Brison Chaney, Harper and Hallie Himes; sisters, Diane (Larry) Gardner and Bernice (Merle) Jones, all of Aberdeen; sister-in-law, Terri Himes; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 6– 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, also at the funeral home. Pastor Michael Ulrich will officiate.

Burial will follow at the Manchester Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Adams County Honor Guard.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of your choice.