Datha Bell (Adkins) Pratt, 77, of Manchester, Ohio died December 6, 2021 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. She was born April 17, 1944 in Gray Hawk, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by parents James Frederick and Alpha Jane (Langdon) Adkins; first husband, Robert E. Carr, Sr.; second husband, Woodrow Pratt; three sisters, Natasha Wilma Graziano, Amy Lou Flannery and Imogene Higgins; one brother, Danny Adkins; and one nephew, James Richard Evans.

Datha is survived by one son, Robert (Joann) Carr of Seaman; two daughters, Sue (Dale) Crabtree of Huntington, West Virginia and Patricia Jackson of Seaman; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two sisters, Lillian Pratt of Berea, Kentucky and Thelma Burton of Frankfurt, Kentucky; one brother, Jimmy Adkins of Danville, Kentucky; and one uncle, Raleigh Adkins of Columbus.

Memorial donations can be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital National Executive Office, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105 www.stjude.org/donate

The public visitation is from 12 – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The public funeral is at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Reverend Alice Baird will officiate.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.