Peebles Elementary honors November Students of the Month

Peebles Elementary School recently honored their Students of the Month for November. They are pictured above: Benjamin Pryor, Benson Bailey, Waverly Smart, Carson Taylor, Mason Miller, Rayleigh Bumgardner, Kiaya Ashworth; Middle row, from left, Macy Skaggs, Chase Swayne-Fossyl, Kaiden Fossyl, Asher Beam, Lydia Myers, Jayden Ward, Abigail Hanes, Noah Johnson, Gage Barrett, Claire Shady, and Ava Smalleyl Back row, from left, Abigail Shay, Aiden Humphrey, Lucy Kreiger, Aryanna Tolle, Ethan Chamblin, Laikin Newman, Kaitlyn Crownover, Gabrielle Howard, Kyliemae Hayslip, and Ross Davis. Not pictured, Lauren Shreve.