Liberty Cornet Band Christmas Concert is December 20

C hristmas is in the air! The Liberty Cornet Band is pleased to announce the return of its Annual Salvation Army Benefit Christmas Concert on Monday, December 20 at 7 p.m. at the West Union Methodist Church.

The Band’s late director, Maggie Hoff, lost her battle with cancer last December. Her vision was to keep the spirit of a community band alive as well as its support of worthy causes. The Band resumed practices in March of 2021 and continues to move forward with enthusiasm.

This concert is free to the public. However, a freewill offering will be taken to support the needs of Adams/Brown counties,

The Band is excited to perform Christmas songs for the community again. Please consider taking an hour out of your busy schedule to come hear the band, relax to sounds of the season, and support a worthy cause.

Checkout the Band’s Facebook page — Liberty Cornet Band (identified by the picture of the band’s logo on the bass drum). The Band is comprised of volunteer members from Adams, Brown, Clermont, Highland, and Pike counties in Ohio. Also, members come from Maysville, Kentucky.

The Band welcomes anyone young or old to join the band. For more information contact Vicki Rhonemus at (937) 544-5420. Happy Holidays from the Band!