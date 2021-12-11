Cluxton completes Boot Camp Training

Submitted News

Christopher B. “Wyatt” Cluxton a 2021 graduate of Peebles High School and the OVCTC enlisted as an Active Duty Marine on Sept 7, 2021. He has successfully completed his boot camp training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island, South Carolina.

Wyatt left his home in Peebles, Ohio for bootcamp on September 7, 2021 and graduated as a Private on December 3, 2021. He will be attending his MCT training at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina followed by his MOS training, location classified.

Wyatt would like to thank the community, family and friends for all their prayers, love and support through his bootcamp experience and future endeavors.

Future Cards of appreciation can be sent to

PVT CLUXTON, CHRISTOPHER B.W.

138 Bryce Drive

Peebles, Ohio 45660