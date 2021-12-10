Senior Profile- Lizzie Gill, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Lizzie Gill
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Greg and Stephanie Gill
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball, Basketball, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Track
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning and playing with my friends
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The long bus rides
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Coach Meade tying my shoe during a volleyball game
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Billy Currington, Cody Johnson
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Australia
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Criminal Minds
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Lunch!
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Riding four-wheelers with my brother
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Longhorn Steakhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Matthew McConnaughey’s wife
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend college for a degree in Accounting