Senior Profile- Lizzie Gill, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Lizzie Gill

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Greg and Stephanie Gill

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball, Basketball, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Track

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning and playing with my friends

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The long bus rides

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Coach Meade tying my shoe during a volleyball game

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Billy Currington, Cody Johnson

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Australia

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Criminal Minds

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Lunch!

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Riding four-wheelers with my brother

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Longhorn Steakhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Matthew McConnaughey’s wife

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend college for a degree in Accounting