It may surprise you that the next few weeks are a critical time to water your landscape. A thorough soaking before the ground freezes will help your trees and shrubs thrive, and may well save them from winter damage or even death.

Winter winds can be as damaging to woody plants as summer drought. Once drying winter winds begin, plants can be “freeze-dried”, suffering winter burn and possibly dying of thirst.

Deciduous plants (plants that lose their leaves for winter) can survive winter winds better than evergreens because moisture loss happens mostly through foliage. Deciduous plants drop their leaves partly as a defense against moisture loss, but winter winds will still suck the moisture out of thin-barked twigs and branches.

If you have a Japanese maple in your landscape you’ve probably noticed lots of straw-like dead twigs on it each spring. This is a good example of winter wind damage. The new growth on Japanese maples is tender, not “hardened off” by fall, so it is very vulnerable to winter cold and wind. That’s why we recommend planting Japanese maples in a spot protected from drying winter winds.

Evergreen shrubs (like boxwood and Azalea) and trees like spruce and pine all keep their foliage in winter. Their leaves and needles are a target for drying winter winds, particularly on tender new growth. That’s why we discourage pruning or shearing after late spring, because cutting plants back stimulates new tender growth that doesn’t have time to harden off before winter comes.

Don’t count on winter rainfall or snow to water your landscape. It takes many inches of steady rain to soak all the way down into the subsoil, and right now subsoil moisture is at record lows for this time of year. Once the ground freezes, rain can’t penetrate down to plant roots and simply runs off.

Take advantage of a mild December day, before you put all your hoses away for the season, to thoroughly soak the root zones of all your woody plants and trees, particularly evergreens.

Deep-root watering takes patience; sometimes it’s best to just set your hose on a trickle and leave it for a few hours under each plant. Taking the time to give your shrubs and trees a good, long drink could mean the difference between seeing them turn brown this winter or enjoying healthy new green growth next spring.

