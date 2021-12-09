William “Bill” Edward Jacobs, 81 years of age, of Winchester, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Bill was born on April 8, 1940, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the son of the late Frank and Bertha (Smith) Jacobs.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Dawne Mason, and his brother, Robert Jacobs. Bill is survived by his wife, Marian (Wendt) Jacobs, whom he married on August 8, 1965. Bill also leaves three sons, Patrick (Elizabeth) Jacobs of Tipp City, Brian (Terri) Jacobs of Lebanon, and Frank (Sarah) Jacobs of Tiffin, Iowa; as well as a daughter, Jackie (Jason) Carolus of Canyon Lake, Texas. Bill will be missed by his 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation, on Monday, December 13, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home in Winchester, Ohio.

Graveside funeral services will follow the visitation on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Winchester Cemetery. Dave Hopkins will officiate. Military services will be provided by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.