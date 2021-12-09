Southern Ohio Independent League hosts postseason awards ceremony

At the December 5 SOIL All-League ceremony, North Adams senior Avery Anderson was honored as the Black Bull Capital Player of the Year, winning the award over three other nominees. Pictured above are, from left, West Union’s Chris Steed, Player of the Year Avery Anderson from North Adams, Peebles’ Zane Knechtly, and Aaron Davis, representing Black Bull Capital who sponsors the award. Absent from the photo was nominee Devonta Williams from Southern Buckeye. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

As a postscript to their 2021 football season , the Southern Ohio Independent League hosted a postseason awards ceremony at the Grace Fellowship Church. At that event, hosted by former West Union head coach Scott McFarland, 30 young men had their names called as members of the 2021 SOIL All-League Team.

For the second season in a row, Peebles won the SOIL Super Bowl and the Indians were rewarded with 10 players on the All-league Team: Zane Knechtly, Tyler McDonald, Hunter Meade, Michael Hudgel, Matthew Hudgel, Jayden Abbott, Bransyn Browning, Jayce West, Landen Storer, and Sol Beech-Turner.

For the second year in a row, the West Union Dragons finished as the runners-up in the SOIL and the Dragons placed eight player on the All-League Team: Domonic Webb, Chris Steed, Matthew Hurley, Eyan Trotter, A.J. Frye, Jaden Cockrell, Carson Brinker, and Colby Harover.

North Adams was the 2021 SOIL Rose Bowl winner and the Devils received six spots on the All-League Team: Bryceton Huff, Avery Anderson, Landin Mains, Isaac Rogers, Clayton Burson, and Zach Ogden.

Finally, the Southern Buckeye Warriors also earned six spots on the 2021 SOIL All-League Team: Devonta Williams, Bailey Kirker, Johnston Stivers, Zander Marlow, Jordan Blevins, and Nick Manning.

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of the Black Bull Capital Player of the Year Award with four players nominated: Devonta Williams from Southern Buckeye, Avery Anderson from North Adams, Chris Steed from West Union, and Zane Knechtly from Peebles. Knechtly had won the POY in back-to-back seasons but in a narrow vote. NA’s Anderson was presented the trophy as the 2021 Player of the Year.