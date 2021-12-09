The Council approved several bids for projects and job opportunities. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

Peebles Village Council met on December 7 to discuss bids and give a proper sendoff to longtime Councilman Norman Newman.

A motion by Councilman Charles Countryman to approve the meeting minutes of the regular meeting on Nov. 2, 2021, was seconded by Newman, the council agreed.

A motion by Newman to approve the November Treasurer’s report was seconded by Councilwoman Connie Kidder, the council agreed.

A motion by Countryman to approve the November Mayor and Police report was seconded by Councilwoman Tammy Crothers, the council agreed.

A motion by Countryman to approve the November Water and Sewer report was seconded by Councilman Dave Stephens, the council agreed.

“I have a couple of things. One is the temporary appropriations for 2022. You are welcome to look through them,” said Fiscal Officer Jayme Eldridge.

A motion by Countryman to approve the submission of the 2023 temporary appropriations to the County Auditor was seconded by Kidder, the council agreed.

A motion by Countryman to approve the 2023 salaries for village employees was seconded by Kidder, the council agreed.

“For years, we’ve had two employees in the water department office. One employee is left, and she gets four weeks’ vacation. If she has to take the day off for family, then the office is closed, or I fill in. The thought has come to mind that we could hire someone for this position full-time. We’ll run an ad in the paper for a combined position of a resource officer, mayor’s court clerk and water and sewer associate,” said Village Administrator Danny Pertuset.

The pay, depending on qualifications, will start between $11-14/hr.

A motion by Stephens to advertise the resource officer, mayor’s court clerk and water and sewer associate position was seconded by Crothers, the council agreed.

“We have a legitimate concern from Sally Styles. She came to the meeting last month, and since, we’ve been in contact. Because of what we have to do to get water off of her property, the job is going to have to be bid out. That project can be paid out of our ARP monies. The job estimate is over $50,000,” said Pertuset.

The job will entail changing the catch basins and rerouting them to divert the water from her property.

“What if we have other people in the same situation? Do we have to take care of everyone in town?” said Councilman Eugene McFarland.

Solicitor Randalyn Worley said that an easement should have been obtained before piping water into her property.

“Natural runoff is altogether different. If you live above me and water runs off your house I can’t sue you over that. If you take piping from your house and run to my property, I can. That’s what we’ve done. We don’t [have an easement],” said Pertuset.

A motion by Countryman to advertise bids for the Styles project was seconded by Crothers, the council agreed.

“We’ve talked about this, too. The sewer plant has a backup generator that will run the sewer plant if the electricity goes off. It is mandated by the EPA that we have this generator. Ours does not work anymore,” said Pertuset.

A motion by Stephens to advertise bids for the generator and project was seconded by Countryman, the council agreed.

A motion by Newman to bid a 1993 Dodge Pickup was seconded by Countryman, the council agreed.

“We have $23,000 left of the initial CARESAct funds. It has to be spent by the end of this month. Do we have any suggestions?” said Pertuset.

The council began discussing different methods to spend the money. McFarland suggested using the funds to upgrade the HVAC system in the community building; this will be explored further.

“This is Norm’s last day on the council. He has been on the council for many years. We would like to present him a plaque. Thank you for your service, Norman,” said Mayor Wayne Setty. Setty presented the plaque to Newman.

“It seems like forever that I’ve been here. I was councilman first, and it just went on and on. Then, I became mayor, and afterward, I returned to the council. I appreciate the plaque and good luck to all the other councilmen. Thanks a lot,” said Newman.

A motion by Kidder to adjourn was seconded by McFarland, the council agreed. Meeting minutes will be approved by the council at the next meeting, subject to revisions.