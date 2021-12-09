Lady Devils cruise at Ripley, improve to 3-0

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Coach Rob Davis and his North Adams Lady Devils stayed perfect for the 2021022 season and improved their Southern Hills Athletic Conference record to 3-0 with a 63-23 road victory at Ripley on Monday, Dec. 6. That makes three consecutive conference wins to begin the season for the North Adams girls after earlier wins over Peebles and Lynchburg.

On Monday in Ripley, the Lady Devils took control early, racking up 20 points in the opening quarter, 8 of those coming from sophomore Kenlie Jones and 6 more from junior Keetyn Hupp as North Adams led 20-8. It was Hupp staying hot in the second period as she added 9 more points to her total as the Lady Devils’ defense pitched a shutout over eight minutes to take a commanding 36-8 lead into halftime.

In the second half, the Devils dialed a little long distance, getting a trio of three-point goals from sharpshooter Morgan Shupert and another from teammate Lizzie Gill as the Lady Devils had no problems disposing of the host Lady Jays by the 63-23 final count.

Keetyn Hup led the Lady Devils and all scorers with 18 points, joined in double figures by Kenlie Jones with 12. Ripley was paced by 6 points each from Kenlee and Riley Finn.

The 3-0 Lady devils will stay in conference play this weekend with a big early season Saturday night showdown on their home floor as they welcome rival EasternBrown to town. The JV contest will tip off at 6 p.m.

North Adams

20 16 19 8 —63

Ripley

8 0 8 7 —23

N. Adams (63): Shupert 3 0-0 9, Kendall 1 2-2 4, Grooms 3 0-0 6, Hupp 8 1-2 18, Ruckel 1 0-0 2, Jones 5 2-7 12, Brand 3 0-0 6, Gill 1 1-2 4, Figgins 1 0-0 2, Team 26 6-15 63.

Ripley (23): Hutchinson 1 0-0 2, K. Finn 1 4-4 6, R. Finn 3 0-0 6, Verne 2 0-0 4, Abbott 2 0-0 5, Team 9 4-4 23.

Three-Point Goals:

N. Adams (5)- Shupert 3, Hupp 1, Gill 1

Ripley (1)- Abbott 1