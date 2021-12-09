By Marsha McCormick

SNAP-Ed PA

OSU Extension, Adams County

If you are looking for some healthier recipes to offer at holiday gatherings this year, try to include some seasonal produce. One of my favorite sides to offer is a spinach salad with fresh orange or apple slices, dried cranberries, pecans, and red onion. Paired with a raspberry vinaigrette dressing and a little feta cheese, this makes a light but flavorful salad that holiday guests may request each year.

Another healthy holiday side is sautéed green beans. Simply sauté a can of green beans in a small amount of oil along with chopped red pepper, onions, garlic, and mushrooms. This low-calorie recipe is a healthier alternative to the traditional green bean casserole and the red and green colors make it perfect for the Christmas season.

Explore a variety of roasted vegetable recipes to add a pop of flavor and color to your vegetable side dishes. Some favorite combinations include roasted beets, parsnips, and carrots; broccoli, cauliflower and cherry tomatoes; or butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, onions, and sweet potatoes. The combinations are endless, just add a little oil and your favorite seasonings and you can have a one pan wonderful side.

Don’t forget to include a variety of cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, kale, broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts often for their cancer-fighting properties. While available to us year-round, things like broccoli and cauliflower tend to taste sweeter in the winter months. You can roast them as suggested earlier or use them in a variety of soups, salads, and casseroles. A simple broccoli, cauliflower, and cherry tomato salad with a light mayonnaise dressing makes a great side that includes traditional Christmas colors.

For a main course, add citrus fruit or apples to a pork roast. You can find an example of this with the Crockpot Shredded Pork recipe at Celebrateyourplate.org (CYP). Roasted turkey or chicken breasts are also healthy protein choices. Use leftover poultry to make the Turkey Cranberry Wrap recipe from CYP.

Apples are plentiful and at their best flavor this time of year. They can be served in muffins, salads, and oatmeal or baked to serve as a healthier dessert option. You can also add diced apples to a tuna salad or make a healthier Waldorf salad by using low fat yogurt as the dressing.

Rather than always choosing cookies and candies for snacks at your parties, try some lightly seasoned walnuts or pecans. Remember to limit your serving sizes because even though nuts

are high in healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals, they are also high in calories. Vegetable trays, fruit kabobs, and a trail mix made with whole grain cereals, dried fruit, and nuts also make healthy snacks.

Not all holiday foods have to be laden with fat and sugar. While we all like to indulge in some of our favorite treats, remember to also include some healthier foods at your celebrations. For more information, contact me at mccormick.3@osu.edu or call the Adams County Extension Office at (937) 544-2339.