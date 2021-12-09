12 years is a long time

When you think about it, 12 years on the same job is a long tenure. Come next April, I will mark 12 years on the job here with the Defender. Now, I must be up front and honest in saying that I feel some days like I deserve five times what I’m being paid, but I’m not a college football coach (can you guess where this is going?). If another publication, or about any job for that matter, walked in here and offered me a long list of perks and incentives plus five times more money, it’s “sayonara”. And there’s not a one of you who wouldn’t do the same, whether you’d been on your job 12 days or 12 years.

Of course, all that brings us to the case of Brian Kelly. I read all of the insiders and beat writers from Notre Dame that I possibly can, which I’m certain none of you do, but it’s no secret that Kelly wasn’t a real likeable person at any of his coaching stops, somewhat arrogant, condescending, and egotistical, and obviously with a worse exit strategy than Richard Nixon. Kelly spent 12 years with the Irish and no matter how you slice it was a successful football coach, which is actually all I really care about since he and I aren’t on a personal friendship basis. Though many try to pick arguments with me about Kelly and his actions, it’s a waste of their time because all I want is a good football team on the field. I could care less about the coach’s personality and demeanor off the field. Just win baby!

The Kelly move to LSU has been in the works for awhile. Why did he leave the country’s most prestigious college football job? Obviously there are over 100 million good reasons, which leads one to ask, how much money do you really need? The Kelly family will be set for generations which I have no issue with, I wish I could do the same for my kids, but unless that lottery ticket hits… But there’s more to being the head football coach at Notre Dame than money, which in all reality is a very underpaid position.

Let me expound like Linus in the Christmas pageant. Is there anyone out there who knows what Notre Dame is really about? Notre Dame is not about one man or one coach. Notre Dame is a mystique, an aura, a tradition, an institution, something that leaves you in awe. I realized all that while spending a couple of day on campus this fall. Besides the natural beauty, Notre Dame is the Golden Dome, Touchdown Jesus, the Grotto, the Four Horseman, Rockne and Rudy and the Leprechaun, and an iconic fight song. Notre Dame is education and rigid academic standards and future success, falling leaves on a road that leads to gold, like Dorothy finding a wizard.

Why would anyone leave all that? Well, as I said, 12 years is a long time and the pressure of coaching Notre Dame football has to be totally overwhelming quite often, if not every day. The aforementioned academic standards make recruiting a difficult task, you have to get the best of the best on the field plus the best of the best in the classroom. You may scoff at that notion, but it is very valid. Maybe all of that just got to Brian Kelly and though his exit from South Bend was handled as poorly as his exodus from Cincinnati, he was likely given no choice by the powers that be in Louisiana. Decisions have to be made quickly in today’s sports world and Kelly made one and there’s no doubt he will have success on the bayou, he is an excellent football coach despite what many perceive as his human faults.

So while Kelly is “calling Baton Rouge”, believe it or not, Notre Dame football will go on, and with a dynamic new head coach in Marcus Freeman. Will Freeman have growing pains as he adjusst to the pressure-packed world of South Bend? No doubt, but it says something about the allure of Notre Dame that the top assistants decided to stay with the program, proving their loyalty. What happens next? Well, first a trip to Arizona where Freeman will take a very fired up bunch of athletes to the Fiesta Bowl and then nine months to prepare for a trip to the capital city of Ohio. Should be interesting, but perhaps a Monday night tweet from “Always Irish” says it best.

“I always knew if Jesus was going to return to earth in human form, it would be at Notre Dame.”