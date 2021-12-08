Helen E. Mullins, 84 years of age, of West Union, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 6, 2021, at the Monarch Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, in Seaman, Ohio.

Helen was born in Peebles, Ohio, on April 25, 1937, the daughter of the late Ralph E and Grace E (Setty) Thomas. Helen worked in manufacturing. She attended the Church of God.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Thomas and a sister, Grace Myers. She is survived by her brother, Joe (Patricia) Thomas of Alabama. She also leaves three sisters, Mary Young of Williamsburg, Ohio, Laura Ruggles of West Union, and Ruthann Boldman of Peebles. Helen will be missed by her many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation, on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles. Dave Hopkins will officiate the services.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.