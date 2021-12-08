By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Last weekend turned out to be an even split for Coach Nathan Copas and his North Adams Green Devils, a “W” on Friday night and an ‘L” on Saturday night. On Friday, December 3 the Devils hosted the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs in North Adams’ first Southern Hills Athletic Conference contest of the year and pulled off a 62-52 victory, but fell the next night in non-conference play at Eastern Pike, 58-47.

In the win over Lynchburg, the Devils took a 17-13 lead after one quarter, getting a trifecta of three-point goals from Bransyn Copas, Cameron Campbell, and Kamden Buttelwerth. Three-pointers in the second period from Caleb Rothwell and Carson Osborne helped the home team to a 32-23 halftime advantage.

The Devils maintained their lead in the second half and then sealed the deal at the free throw line in the final period, with Copas and Campbell hitting a combined 7 for 10 to lead North Adams to win number two of the season.

“This was a good win for us. first home game and first league game,” said Coach Copas. “I thought we had multiple guys step up at different times to help us get the win. We are young so we have to keep getting better each game and practice. We will get better as the year goes on on both ends of the floor, right now we are still having too many breakdowns to achieve the goals we’ve set for ourselves. Overall I felt we did what we needed to at key points in the game to come out on top.”

In the win, Bransyn Copas led the Devils with 16 points, with Cameron Campbell adding 12, Avery Anderson 9 and Caleb Rothwell 8. Lynchburg was led by 18 points from Bryce Binkley.

Saturday night didn’t go quite as well for North Adams as the Devils suffered their first loss of the season, an 11-point defeat at Eastern Pike. In the loss, the Devils placed three players in double figures, Bransyn Copas and Avery Anderson with 13 apiece and Cameron Campbell with 12.

Coach Copas and his troops will take their 2-1 record into the Lions’ Den on Friday night, a tough conference road trip to Fairfield.

Lynchburg

12 11 21 8 —52

North Adams

17 15 15 15 —62

Lynchburg (52): Pitzer 0 1-2 1, Waits 4 2-2 13, miller 1 0-0 2, Shope 2 0-0 4, Binkley 6 6-8 18, Chisman 5 2-2 12, Bennington 1 0-0 2, Team 19 11-14 52.

N. Adams (62): J. Rothwell 3 0-0 6, Copas 6 2-6 16, C. Rothwell 3 0-0 8, Osborne 1 0-0 3, Anderson 3 3-4 9, Campbell 4 5-6 12, Buttelwerth 2 0-0 5, Ragan 1 1-2 3, Team 23 10-18 62.

Three-Point Goals:

Lynchburg (3)- Waits 3

N. Adams (7)- Copas 2, C. Rothwell 2, Osborne 1, Campbell 1, Buttelwerth 1