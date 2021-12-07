Walter Emerson Nicodemus, 81, of Manchester, passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 at Urbana Place Assisted Living in Urbana, Ohio. He was born July 9, 1940 in Georgetown, son of the late Glenn E. and Clara R. Oberschlake Nicodemus. He was the widower of the late Shirley Carpenter Nicodemus, who passed away in 2019. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Tim Nicodemus and a grandson, Andy Nicodemus.

He is survived by his daughters, Sally (Craig Jones) Nicodemus and Jenny Nicodemus Kellar; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary (Dale) Meyer and Peg Meranda; daughter-in-law, Patti Nicodemus; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at noon on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Pastor Dale Little will officiate.

Burial will follow in the Manchester Cemetery.