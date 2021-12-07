Senior Profile- Jacob Campbell, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Jacob Campbell

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Tyler and Sharon Campbell

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Golf, Basketball, Soccer, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Golf, Track

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The competitiveness and the atmosphere

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The pressure

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

I PR’d at the Adams County Meet at 6’0’ in the high jump in front of a big crowd

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Phineas and Ferb Soundtrack

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Bora Bora

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Iron Man” (the first one)

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Brooklyn 9-9

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Mathematics

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Golfing with buddies and hsnging with friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Mi Camino

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Josh Brock or Josiah Poe

FUTURE PLANS:

Pursuing a career in Ministry