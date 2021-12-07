Senior Profile- Jacob Campbell, North Adams High School

SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Jacob Campbell
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Tyler and Sharon Campbell
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf, Basketball, Soccer, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Golf, Track
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The competitiveness and the atmosphere
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The pressure
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
I PR’d at the Adams County Meet at 6’0’ in the high jump in front of a big crowd
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Phineas and Ferb Soundtrack
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Bora Bora
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Iron Man” (the first one)
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Brooklyn 9-9
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Mathematics
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Golfing with buddies and hsnging with friends
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Mi Camino
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Josh Brock or Josiah Poe
FUTURE PLANS:
Pursuing a career in Ministry