Lafayette Lee Tackett, 63, of Manchester, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021 at his residence. He was born October 10, 1958 in Waverly, Ohio, son of the late William Ray and Ruby Marie Crum Tackett. He was the widower of the late Phyliss Hughes Tackett. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Robert Tackett; sister, Mary Lou; as well as his girlfriend and mother of his daughter, Jody Shumake.

Lafayette is survived by his loving daughter, Marie Tackett; 15 siblings; and aunts Reatha Spencer and Stella Stepp.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester.

Cremation will follow the visitation.