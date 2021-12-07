Adams County Foundation announces new McGovney Funds

News Release

The Adams County Community Foundation recently announced the creation of two new legacy endowment funds to benefit charitable causes in the Adams County area.

The two endowments are the Charles Hugh McGovney Scholarship Fund and the Hugh and Sue McGovney Unrestricted Fund.

“Hugh and I grew up in Adams County and spent our working careers there. We were both big believers in the importance of education and the importance of giving back to the county you love,” said Sue McGovney who envisions helping young people who want to improve their lives by pursuing an education beyond high school, “ I also wanted to establish a legacy in memory of Hugh.”

Hugh McGovney passed away in 2018. Charles Hugh McGovney was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy and worked for 50 years as a pharmacist with Blake Pharmacy in West Union and Manchester. Hugh’s appreciation for education was inspired by his parents. His father was postmaster and his mother was a teacher.

Sue McGovney grew up in Peebles and graduated from Morehead State University and was a positive influence on many hundreds of her students over her 35 year career as a teacher in the Adams County School System.

“These two new endowment funds establish a legacy for Hugh and Sue McGovney and will give back to Adams County forever,” said Kent Gulley, a trustee with the Foundation, “They will also further the mission to improve the quality of life for all of Adams County.”

For more information contact the Adams County Community Foundation, PO Box 185, West Union, Oh 45693, phone 937-544-8659 or visit their website: www.accfo.org.