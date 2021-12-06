Joey Edward McGinnis, 57 of West Union, Ohio passed away Sunday December 5, 2021 at the Ohio Valley Manor in Ripley, Ohio after battling an illness. He was born in West Union, Ohio to the late James Wayne McGinnis and Marcella (Grooms) McGinnis. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife; Charlotte Ann McGinnis; a nephew, Michael P. Jones; and grandparents;; John and Edna McGinnis and Trevis and Ann Mae Grooms of West Union, Ohio.

He is survived by his son, Joey Michael McGinnis of West Union, Ohio, sister, April Jones (James) of Peebles, Ohio; niece Rachael Osman (Adam) of Sardinia and nephew Jamion Jones of Peebles, Ohio; many cousins and two aunts, Treva Nichols of West Union and Billie Mae Whisner of Russellville, Ohio.

Funeral services are planned to be held at Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio on Sunday December 12, 2021 in the afternoon with visitation before the funeral. Times will be posted.