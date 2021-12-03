Roger Lee Fitzpatrick, 79 years of age, of Washington Court House, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at the Mercy Health Clermont Hospital, in Batavia, Ohio.

Roger was born on August 15, 1942, in Rarden, Ohio, the son of the late Elmer and Mary (Wilson) Fitzpatrick.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Fitzpatrick, who passed on May 21, 2020; and two granddaughters. He is survived by five sons, Keith Fitzpatrick,of Portsmouth, Ted (Betty) Fitzpatrick, Roger (Melissa) Fitzpatrick, Jr., and John Fitzpatrick, all of Rarden, and Kyle Fitzpatrick, of Portsmouth; and two daughters, Terri Sue Fitzpatrick of Rarden and and Priscilla Fitzpatrick. He also leaves four brothers, Ronnie Fitzpatrick of Peebles, Garland Fitzpatrick of Washington Court House, Dale Fitzpatrick and Elmer Fitzpatrick, Jr., both of Rarden; and a sister, Melody Heinerman. Roger will be missed by his 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation, on Sunday, December 12, 2021, from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, Ohio.

Memorial services will follow the visitation on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 3 p.m., also at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Dave Hopkins will officiate the services.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.