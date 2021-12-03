Roades named new president of SSCC

News Release

Dr. Nicole Roades has been selected to replace Dr. Kevin Boys as president of Southern State Community College in July 2022.

Roades, currently the SSCC vice president of academic affairs, was appointed Wednesday by the Southern State Board of Trustees at its regular meeting. She will assume the position July 1.

Roades has served in her position since 2016 and has an extensive history with the college dating back to 1998, when she joined the college as the enrollment coordinator following her time as a student and graduate.

“The Board of Trustees is excited for the opportunity to have Dr. Roades lead the college into the future,” said board Chairman Brian Prickett. “Having the ability to hire a high quality individual that has grown from student to college president is really what Southern State Community College is all about.

“We would also like to thank Dr. Boys for his leadership during his tenure and for his timely notice of his intent to retire. His vision and leadership have allowed the college to grow in ways that no metric can measure. Naming his successor now provides the necessary time to identify a new vice president of academic affairs and transition Dr. Roades into her new responsibilities.”

Roades said she was “beyond honored to accept this new leadership role.”

“The encouragement and support I have received from my colleagues, family members, and friends have been overwhelmingly generous and illuminated a great responsibility that led me to pursue this role,” she said. “Southern State has been an integral part of my existence, now accounting for over half of my life committed to our great mission. I knew when I was 16 years old that I wanted to be a part of the work we do at Southern State.”

“It is surreal to think that I entered as a student, worked hard in various supportive and executive roles, pursued advanced education and professional development, and now I have the awesome opportunity to be this college’s leader. I am blessed to be part of such important work. I am thankful for the faith the board of trustees has placed in me to lead this great institution and will not disappoint.”

Dr. Roades follows retiring President Dr. Kevin S. Boys, who joined the college in 2010 following a long career in K-12 public education serving both Sycamore and Loveland City Schools. Boys had intended to retire last summer but agreed to serve an additional year to see the college through what was hoped to be the worst of the COVID pandemic.

“I couldn’t be more appreciative of this board for recognizing the obvious talent and leadership from within,” Boys said following the board’s action. “Dr. Roades has been a highly valued part of my administration and the administrations before me. She has brought quality to everything that she has touched and has a passion for Southern State that is simply unmatched. I have no doubt that she will hit the ground running confronting the challenges we face and energetically leading the college as it approaches its 50th anniversary.”

Roades thanked various college leaders for their part in her development and success.

“I have had the honor and privilege of working alongside several outstanding leaders, Dr. Larry Dukes, my first president and the person who offered me my first professional role at the college, Dr. Sherry Stout, my lifelong friend and mentor and second president, and finally, Dr. Kevin Boys, a friend and leader,” said Roades. “I value the lessons learned from each of them, and most importantly, I thank them for always recognizing more in me than I was sometimes able to see in myself. It’s now my time to thank them for those investments and pay it forward.”

An alumna of Southern State Community College, Roades earned a B.A. in Organizational Studies from Northern Kentucky University, an M.A. in Organizational Management from the University of Phoenix, and a Ph.D. in Leadership and Change from Antioch University.

In 1998, she began her career at Southern State, joining the college as the enrollment coordinator. She advanced through leadership roles in students services, communications, assessment and planning, and advancement. Among her most notable achievements, Roades has been instrumental in the college’s rebranding in 2012, fundraising and has played a crucial role in the college’s accreditation processes for nearly 20 years.

“Having been a part of the institution most of my professional career, I have the advantages and the challenges of institutional history, but, most importantly, I have a keen understanding and passion for the college’s vision,” said Roades. “I am eager to leverage my experience, skills, abilities, and leadership to continue in this vision. Further, I am pleased and honored to work alongside outstanding board members who support our mission, an experienced leadership team, as well as the many committed, talented, and exceptional faculty and staff members who choose to share their talents here. Most importantly, I am honored and privileged to serve the students in the southern Ohio region.

“We have an awesome responsibility in front of us. Enrollment is challenging, and the pandemic is still looming. It is imperative we positively impact the value proposition associated with higher education. We must contribute to developing a competitive workforce that advances our local economy. Further, we must convince students and the community of our relevance and build a reputation grounded in results as an institution. Just as I stated when accepting the role as Vice President, my commitment is unwavering. I will relentlessly pursue quality initiatives and partnerships that speak to our mission and vision.”

Dr. Roades and her husband, Brad, reside in Hillsboro with their two children, Jack and Katy Jo.