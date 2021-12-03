Herbert “Sam” Mahon, age 64 years of Portsmouth, Ohio passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Mr. Mahon was born March 12, 1957 in Adams County, Ohio to the late Herbert E. and Ruth (Horsley) Mahon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Samuel Ray Mahon and two brothers, Charles Daniel Mahon and Timothy Eugene Mahon.

Survivors include his wife Dorris Mahon of Portsmouth; one daughter Donna Jo Mahon of Lafayette, Georgia; two sons, Michael Paul Mahon of Seaman and George Wayne Mahon of Lafayette, Georgia; three sisters, Martha Fitzgerald of Portsmouth, Mary Joyce Grooms of Cherry Fork, and Mary Lee Clifford of West Union; special friend Connie Young of Peebles; 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday December 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Moores Chapel Cemetery with Tyler Fitzgerald officiating.

Services are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio.