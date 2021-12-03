By Teresa Carr

Administrative Assistant

Silver and Gold Christmas Cheer has just begun! Would you like to spread some Christmas Cheer to some residents at our local nursing homes? We have been provided with Wish Lists that we have posted on our Facebook page. Open to individuals and/or businesses. Cost of gift(s) at your discretion. To claim a recipient, please call Teresa Carr at (937) 544-3979 Ext. 4 or email your requested recipient to acsc.tcarr@yahoo.com. More details are on our Facebook Page.

Information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – Diabetes – 5 Healthy Eating Tips for the Holidays: ‘Tis the season for family, festivity, and food—lots of food. How do you stick to your diabetes meal plan when everyone around you seems to be splurging? Here are 5 tips that can help:

1. Holiday-Proof Your Plan – You may not be able to control what food you’re served, and you’re going to see other people eating tempting treats. Meet the challenges armed with a plan:

· Eat close to your usual times to keep your blood sugar steady. If your meal is served later than normal, eat a small snack at your usual mealtime and eat a little less when dinner is served.

· Invited to a party? Offer to bring a healthy dish along.

· If you have a sweet treat, cut back on other carbs (like potatoes and bread) during the meal.

· Don’t skip meals to save up for a feast. It will be harder to manage your blood sugar, and you’ll be really hungry and more likely to overeat.

· If you slip up, get right back to healthy eating with your next meal.

2. Outsmart the Buffet – When you face a spread of delicious holiday food, make healthy choices easier:

· Have a small plate of the foods you like best and then move away from the buffet table.

· Start with vegetables to take the edge off your appetite.

· Eat slowly. It takes at least 20 minutes for your brain to realize you’re full.

· Avoid or limit alcohol. If you do have an alcoholic drink, have it with food. Alcohol can lower blood sugar and interact with diabetes medicines.

3. Fit in Favorites – No food is on the naughty list. Choose the dishes you really love and can’t get any other time of year, like Aunt Edna’s pumpkin pie. Slow down and savor a small serving, and make sure to count it in your meal plan.

4. Keep Moving – You’ve got a lot on your plate this time of year, and physical activity can get crowded out. But being active is your secret holiday weapon; it can help make up for eating more than usual and reduce stress during this most stressful time of year. Get moving with friends and family, such as taking a walk after a holiday meal.

5. Get Your Zzz’s – Sleep loss can make it harder to manage your blood sugar and when you’re sleep deprived, you’ll tend to eat more and prefer high-fat, high-sugar food. Aim for 7 to 8 hours per night to guard against mindless eating.

Most of all, remember what the season is about—celebrating and connecting with the people you care about. When you focus more on the fun, it’s easier to focus less on the food.

The HEAP Winter Program is currently going on for the 2021-2022 season. If you need an application, we can print one off for you. If you need assistance filling out the application, we ask that you drop off your paperwork for copying and allow for our HEAP aide to have time to complete the application for you safely due to COVID.

If you need emergency assistance (less than a 10 day’s supply of fuel) or a disconnect notice from your utility company, you may also apply for the Winter Crisis Program by contacting ABCAP in Winchester, OH at 1-567-268-1009 to electronically schedule an appt.

Just A Thought: – “Be what you are. This is the first step toward becoming better than you are.” ~Julius Charles Hare