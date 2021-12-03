Dealing with sticker shock at the supermarket

By Marsha McCormick

SNAP-Ed PA

OSU Extension, Adams County

No doubt you have noticed the rising prices on just about everything in the grocery store. Unfortunately, we can’t do anything about the prices, but we can practice some money-saving strategies to help stretch our food dollars in these challenging times.

Take time before you go to the store to make a list. Complete an inventory of what you have in your pantry, refrigerator, and freezer. Plan to use up any items that may go bad in the next week or things in the freezer that may start losing quality soon. Consider items you already have on hand to make meals and think about any additional items you may need to purchase to complete a recipe or meal.

It’s a good idea to keep a well-stocked supply of staples like canned vegetables and fruits, canned and dried beans, rice, pasta, pasta sauce, peanut butter, oils, vinegar, and some canned tuna or salmon. A variety of spices and basic baking supplies like flour, sugar, eggs, and canned or fresh milk can also help you whip up a meal or a special treat in a hurry. Items like these or other staples in your kitchen should be replenished as your supply gets low, but if you have storage space, watch for sales on them and stock up in advance. Be sure to rotate your inventory putting those purchased most recently in the back to avoid letting items pass their “best by date” for optimum quality.

Next, consider what fresh or frozen vegetables, protein, or other ingredients you need to complete a week’s worth of meals when combined with what you have on hand. Remember, you can easily substitute items in your favorite recipes to use what is available or most affordable. A little creativity can not only help you save money but may also help you come up with a new family favorite. Leftover cooked chicken, canned chicken, and tuna can be substituted for each other in recipes. Substitute pasta for rice or frozen mixed vegetables for broccoli in a favorite casserole.

Limit the time and money you spend in the center aisles of the grocery store where many of the items are processed foods. The most nutritious and more whole foods will be found on the perimeter of the store. When purchasing items from the center aisles, stick to your list and reach for healthy low-cost options like canned and dried beans, canned fruits and vegetables, and whole grains including oats, brown rice, and whole wheat pasta.

If you do not already have cooking skills, learn how to cook from scratch with basic ingredients by helping a friend or family member or joining a cooking class online or in person. Many

recipes found online are now accompanied with a video showing each step, which makes cooking at home possible for people of all skill levels. Our Ohio SNAP-Ed Celebrate Your Plate website offers videos for many of our recipes so check out celebrateyourplate.org to get started. For more information, email me at mccormick.3@osu.edu or call the Adams County Extension Office at (937) 544-2339.