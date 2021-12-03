Danny Fred Avins, 73, of West Union, passed away Thursday December 2, 2021 at his home.

He was born January 20, 1948 in Berea, Ohio, son of Clyde Wesley Avins and Bernice Bassler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Normin Avins, Ronald Avins, David Avins and two sisters, Joyce Avins and Maxine Avins.

He is survived by his loving companion and caregiver, Linda Humphrey of West Union, Ohio; three step daughters, Michelle Bryant of Ohio, Stella Reveal (Matt) of Greenfield, Ohio, and Oliva Minton (TJ) of Dayton, Kentucky; three stepsons. William Humphrey Jr. (Lizzy) of Locust Grove, Ohio, Benjamin Humphrey (Brianna) of Pebbles, Ohio, and Eugene Bryant of Pike County, Ohio; and 15 step grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

Danny was a US Army Veteran Vietnam Conflict, proudly serving his country for six years. Danny worked and retired at VA Hospital in Chillicothe, Ohio. Danny attended with Linda, his companion and caregiver, The First Pentecostal Church of Maysville. He loved Jesus very much. He loved everyone and did not know a stranger. Besides going to church, he enjoyed fishing, drawing, writing stories, gardening and had a green thumb for plants.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union with Brian McRoberts officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Fork Cemetery with Military Graveside services provided by the Adams County Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from noon till the time of services.