Brenda Tolle, 58 of Peebles, passed away Monday November 29, 2021.

Brenda was born September 28, 1963 in West Union, Ohio, the daughter of Claude and Thelma (Pertuset) Sowards. Brenda was preceded in death by her mother, Thelma, mother and father-in-law, Harold and Stella Mae Tolle.

Besides her father, Brenda is survived by her husband, Rick Tolle; daughter, Kasie (Kyle) Hayslip of Peebles; grandchildren, Kole, Kash and Kyliemae Hayslip; brothers, Terry Sowards of Peebles, Chris Sowards of Peebles and Tony (Jenny) Sowards of Hillsboro; sister, Betty (Cerry) McElwee of Sinking Spring; four brothers-in-law, Tim and Joe Tolle of Peebles and Russell and David Tolle of Hillsboro, sister-in-law Gerald Dean of Oregonia, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.