By Julia McCane-Knox

We are currently hiring library page and clerk positions. These positions start at $9.68 per hour at 29 hours per week. Candidates must be willing to work at all branches, including Manchester, North Adams, Peebles, and West Union. We are also hiring a library assistant / programmer for the West Union Library. This position is full-time at 40 hours per week and starts at $10.13 per hour with adjustments for library experience and education. All employees reporting to work who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be subject to a weekly test for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure to reduce the spread of the virus. To complete the online job application and upload your resume, visit our website at adamscolibrary.org and click on the “Employment Opportunities” tab. Please e-mail questions to Public Services Coordinator Julia McCane-Knox at mccaneju@adamscolibrary.org. No phone calls, please.

Sign up, read books, and earn “money” with our Merry Money 2021 Holiday Reading Program. In this program, children, aged 3 to 12, can sign up to read and log books to earn “Merry Money,” which they can use to “buy” gifts from our Santa Shop for themselves or their friends and family. To sign up for Merry Money and receive a physical reading log, visit the library or sign up online using Beanstack. For every five picture books, children can earn $1. For every 50 pages of a chapter book, children can earn $1. Each child can earn up to $20, and all reading logs must be turned in by Saturday, December 11. For more information about this program, please visit our website or call the library.

Countdown to Christmas with Hoopla Digital. Enjoy free Holiday Hallmark movies, including “Christmas Next Door,” “A Homecoming for the Holidays,” “A Family Christmas Gift,” “Broadcasting Christmas,” and many more titles. You can borrow up to 20 titles a month with no waiting as all items are available for instant checkout, and you can also choose to stream titles online or download them for offline use. So put on your cozy slippers and comfy clothes then start baking cookies, while you watch your favorite Hallmark movies on Hoopla.

There’s no place like Kanopy for the Holidays. Check out Kanopy to watch a wide selection of Christmas movies, TV series, and much more. “Tis the season to be reading!” Libby has a wide selection of Holiday-themed e-books, e-magazines, and audiobooks. Download the Libby app for free.

Can’t get your tablet to work? No problem! Call the Peebles Library for tech help today: (937) 587-2085. To utilize these free resources, all you need is your library card and PIN. Visit our website and click on the “E-Library” tab for more information.

