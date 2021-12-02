‘Tightening belts’ in finances discussed at ACOVSD board meeting

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

The Adams County Ohio Valley School District Board of Education met on Nov. 22 to address financials, five-year forecast and legislation.

A motion by board member David Riley to approve the agenda as presented was seconded by board member Rick Davis, the board agreed.

A motion by board member Judy Campbell to approve the minutes of the October 18, 2021, regular meeting and October 5, 2021, Work Session was seconded by Davis, the board agreed.

“A very generous donation by Walmart [in the amount of $2,800. Every year they send the balance of what’s left on their shelves after Back to School as a donation to the district. A couple of months ago, you approved us to start the EPC bids for school bus purchases for this coming year. Listed are the bids that EPC approved. [Transportation Supervisor] Melissa [Baker] and the mechanics review the bids, and they’re recommending the purchase of two regular buses and one handicapped bus for this school year,” said Treasurer Brian Switzer.

The base price of the two 82 passenger buses is $92,863 and the base price of the one 47 passenger capacity handicapped bus is $85,183.00 from Ohio CAT.

“This morning we had a finance meeting and went through the monthly financial statement and five-year forecasts. State law requires the district to adopt two five-year forecasts a year. [The] November [forecast] incorporates the details from June 30 when we closed our year and projects the start of the year. [The forecast in May] will be updated and projects the conclusion of the year. We went through [every] line item in the forecast. We had a good discussion not only on the financials and the forecast but the financial issues that will be facing the district in the next six to 12 months. Both of our union contracts expire, and negotiations will begin in January for both,” said Switzer.

The first inside millage payment to address facility and transportation needs will be received in February.

“The five-year forecast we looked at today, I’ll say, the last one we did a year ago was probably the best one we’ve had in the last four. This one is not as favorable. There are some things on the horizon that are going to need adjustment in the spending of the district, like in years 2024-25. We need to start preparing and making some of those changes now in that direction. A lot of good work went into the forecast, but we need to keep a close eye on [some items],” said Riley.

According to Switzer, the state has not yet prepared a formula to put the Fair School Funding model in place.

“If you look at our monthly financial statement, we’re down about $112,000. We’re supposed to be held harmless. In year three of the forecast, in my opinion, we will probably have a new governor, which means there could be a new school funding formula that leads to uncertainty in years four and five. It’s on the horizon, we need to tighten belts. It’s early enough that we can start making adjustments. One of the line items that will also see fluctuation is our transfer line. Once again, our bell curve on the age of staff is starting to creep lopsidedly. We have 138 staff members that now qualify [for a severance package on retirement]. For the last three years, we’ve been able to freeze insurance rates. We do have a couple of high-dollar claims that just occurred recently. Hopefully, this year will balance it out, but in the forecast, we are projecting increases of six percent for the next several years. Which is still conservative,” said Switzer.

Some circumstances with College Credit Plus may also trigger a revision and the adoption of an interim new five-year forecast in January/February.

“Not much said about the voucher backpack bill (HB 290) as of late. But, I do have some news. The House passed Senate Bill 229. It has a lot of things that will require quite a bit of work. It deals with the blended learning model, remediation, a lot of is legislation that relates to COVID-19 and what it has done to schools and catching students back up. Stay tuned on that, as it will require quite a few administrative discussions,” said Superintendent Rich Seas.

Seas also discussed HB 99, which regards persons authorized to go armed within a school safety zone.

A motion by Campbell to approve the resolution establishing educational requirements for substitute teachers for the 2021-22 school year was seconded by board President Charlie Bess, the board agreed.

The resolution states that the individual (aged 20+) possesses an associate degree or higher from an accredited institution of higher education or completes at least two years of coursework at an accredited institution of higher education (defined as sixty (60) semester hours or ninety (90) quarter hours). To be employed as a substitute teacher, an individual must satisfy all otherapplicable requirements and procedures contained in the Revised Code and the

Administrative Code with respect to that individual’s qualifications to be a substitute

teacher.

“If you see a school staff member out, say thank you. They could certainly use those words of encouragement,” said Bess.

In facilities and transportation, there were three resolutions:

– An Indoor Track Resolution to resolve the Board of Education recognize North Adams High School, Peebles High School and West Union High School and approve participation in the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches (OATCCC) Ohio State Indoor Track and Field championship.

– An Extended Field Trip for the NAHS BETA to go to Columbus for the BETA Convention on February 14-16, 2022, and NAHS 9th and 10th graders to New York in May of 2023.

– An RFQ for property work at the Baxla property. Two qualification packets were enclosed.

“We had two architects respond to our request for qualifications on the remodeling of a building we are purchasing. We’re trying to work ahead of the closing. One was DS2 Architects and the other was WDC Group,” said Riley.

A motion by Riley to approve these resolutions was seconded by board member Gay Lynn Shipley, the board agreed.

A motion by Davis to approve eight personnel line items was seconded by Campbell, the board agreed.

A motion by Davis to approve two administrative advisory items was seconded by Bess, the board agreed.

A motion by Riley to adjourn was seconded by Campbell, the board agreed.