Rowe sets single game scoring record, Lady Dragons blow by Manchester

Manchester’s Kileigh Mitchell (10) ans West Union’s Payton Stapleton (12) battle for rebounding position in action from Monday night’s SHAC girls game. Mitchell led the Lady Hounds with her season high of 18 points. (Photo by Mark Carpenter) West Union’s Molly Purcell (11) goes up for two of her 13 points in the Lady Dragons’ win over Manchester on November 29. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Monday, November 29 will go down as a memorable one for West Union senior guard Lexie Rowe. In her sophomore season (2019-20), Rowe had toed the school’s single-game scoring record with a 35 point effort against Whiteoak, tying the mark set by Beth Gray in the 1993-94 season. You can throw those records out the window now as Rowe etched her name alone at the top of the single-game scorers at West Union, pouring in 37 points as the Lady Dragons rolled past Manchester by a final score of 74-39.

In the Southern Hills Athletic Conference win in a game played at West Union, Rowe was lighting it up from everywhere on the court, six buckets from inside the three-point arc, seven buckets from outside the arc, and four for six from the charity stripe. It was a Rowe three-pointer at the 3:35 mark of the opening quarter that spurred a 12-0 West Union run that gave them momentum to post the huge victory.

“It was a good effort from our girls tonight,” said West Union head coach Bernie Cropper in a postgame radio interview. “We played hard, shot the ball really well and I’m really happy with the way we passed the ball tonight. That’s fun to watch. We like to try to run the floor and get easy baskets and we’re quick enough to do that, our transition game was good tonight and everybody contributed.”

“Manchester has already improved quite a bit and they shot the ball well tonight too. They did a nice job moving the ball and the Mitchell girl played really well.”

In evening their season mark at 2-2 and leading this contest from wire to wire, the Lady Dragons got off to a hot start on Monday night, scoring on their first four possessions to grab a 9-2 advantage. Manchester bounced back with a basket and two free throws from Kileigh Mitchell, but that was only a temporary fix as the home team went on a 12-0 run, getting scores from Rowe, Madison Taylor, and Olivia Lewis to lead 21-6. In the final seconds of the first period, a three-point play by Daya Morgan left the Lady Dragons on top by 12.

West Union didn’t let up as the second quarter started, opening on a 10-2 run, fueled by five points from Rowe and a Molly Purcell putback. Manchester got a three-pointer from freshman Raegan Wikoff and three more baskets from Mitchell but they had no answer for the long distance barrage by Rowe, who hit three treys in the second period as the Lady Dragons went to the halftime break with a quite comfortable 47-23 cushion.

Appropriately, the scoring in the third quarter began with a Rowe three-pointer, as the scoring pace slowed down with the home team holding the big advantage. The Lady Hounds git buckets from Madison Dunn and Harley Rideout, but West Union maintained control with a Miley Smith free throw and a three-point bomb from freshman Ashlah Staten. At the third quarter horn, a three-pointer from Manchester’s Mitchell made it 57-32 West Union.

As if the outcome wasn’t decided long before, the Lady Dragons scored the first15 points of the fourth quarter, getting three-point goals from Staten and Rowe to speed up the finish even more as a 72-32 lead instituted the OHSAA running clock rule. With the clock on the move, the Lady Hounds got two more buckets from Dunn and another Mitchell trey but it was the Lady Dragons who picked up their first conference win by the final count of 74-39.

Rowe’s record 47 points easily led all scorers as she nearly singled handed outscored the entire Manchester squad. She was joined in double figures by teammate Molly Purcell, who scored 13, including 5 of 6 from the free throw line.

“Molly ran the floor hard and we got the ball to her in transition a couple of times, she’s one of our key people and is very capable of being a threat inside,” said Cropper. “I thought Ashlah (Staten) played really well, knocked down a couple of threes and really plays good defense. Olivia (Lewis) came off the bench again and gave us 8 points, she just keeps improving.”

“Lexie (Rowe) was on fire tonight, she’s a player. First off, she plays hard defensively and she is a nice passer and obviously on offense she can shoot the three and she can get to the rim. She’s worked hard and is very deserving of any records she gets.”

The Lady Hounds, who dropped to 1-3 on the season, were paced by 18 points from senior guard Kileigh Mitchell with freshmen Madison Dunn and Raegan Wikoff adding 8 and 5 respectively.

The Lady Dragons will be back on their home court on Monday, December 6 when they host the Fairfield Lady Lions in a tough conference challenge. Manchester was back on the court on Thursday, December 2, again on the road in SHAC action at Whiteoak. The Lady Hounds will be right back on the road on Saturday, December 4 facing the Augusta Lady Panthers in a non-conference tilt.

Manchester

9 14 9 7 —39

West Union

21 26 10 17 —74

Manchester (39): Mitchell 7 2-2 18, H. Rideout 1 0-2 2, A. Dunn 1 0-0 2, M. Dunn 4 0-0 8, Morgan 1 1-1 3, Arnett 0 1-4 1, Wikoff 2 0-0 5, Team 16 4-9 39.

W. Union (74): Taylor 3 1=2 7, Staten 2 0-0 6, Smith 0 1-2 1, Purcell 4 5-6 13, Stapleton 1 0-0 2, Lewis 4 0-0 8, Rowe 13 4-6 37, Team 27 11-16 74.

Three-Point Goals:

Manchester (3)- Mitchell 2, Wikoff 1

W. Union (9)- Rowe 7, Staten 2