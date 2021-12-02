Lady Devils top Lynchburg, 2-0 in SHAC

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

While most teams being their regular season with non-conference foes to prepare for conference play, the North Adams Lady Devils have done just the opposite, opening their 2021022 campaign with a pair of Southern Hills Athletic Conference battles. After knocking off Peebles 50-44 on November 22, the Lady Devils were back in action on Monday, November 29, hosting the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs in conference game #2.

In Monday night’s contest, Coach Rob Davis’s squad came out on fore, scorching the nets for 28 first quarter points and they never looked back as they rolled pat the Lady Mustangs by a final score of 69-45. As is usually the case in North Adams victories, most of the roster dented the balanced scoring column, this time it was eight girls, led by two in double figures, juniors Keetyn Hupp with 21 points and Laney Ruckel with 12.

In the first quarter alone, the Lady Devils had six different scorers, with Hupp and Morgan Shupert drilling three-point goals as the home team posted a 28-13 advantage. The North Adams offense didn’t slack off much in the second period, outscoring Lynchburg 19-13 to take a commanding 47-26 lead to the halftime intermission. Hupp hit another trey in the second frame as did teammate Lizzie Gill, with sophomore Harlee Brand returning from injury to score two second quarter buckets.

With the big lead, the scoring pace slowed down in the second half, with two baskets each from Hupp and Kenlie Jones helping to keep the North Adams cushion at 61-37 after three quarters of play. Three-pointers from Hupp and Ruckel over the final eight minutes were icing on the cake as the Lady Devils picked up their second conference win in as many tries.

Hupp’s 21 led all scorers while the Lady Mustangs were paced by 18 from Jade Massey and 16 from Macy Etieene.

Coach Davis and his troops will remain in conference play for their next three contests, December 6 at Ripley, December 11 at home with Eastern brown, and December 13 at Lynchburg.

Lynchburg

13 13 11 8 —45

North Adams

28 19 14 8 —69

Lynchburg (45): Price 1 0-4 2, West 1 0-1 2, M. Etienne 5 2-4 16, Massey 8 1-2 18, A. Etienne 1 3-6 5, Berry 0 2-2 2, Team 16 8-19 45.

N. Adams (69): Shupert 3 0-0 7, Kendall 1 1-2 3, Grooms 2 2-2 6, Hupp 7 4-4 21, Ruckel 4 3-3 12, Jones 3 1-4 7, Brand 3 0-0 6, Gill 2 2-2 7, Team 25 13-17 69.

Three-Point Goals:

Lynchburg (5)- M. Etienne 4, Massey 1

N. Adams (6): Shupert 1, Hupp 3, Ruckel 1, Gill 1