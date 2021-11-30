Stephen Schockman, age 79 years of West Union, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021 at the Adams County Regional Medical Center. Stephen was born July 20, 1942 to the late William and Anna Schockman.

Survivors include his wife Susie Schockman of Sharonville; son Keith Schockman of West Chester; sister Millie Campbell of North Carolina; grandchildren Gabriel Schockman, Tyler Schockman, and Isabella Schockman.

Stephens wishes were to be cremated.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.