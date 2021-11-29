Tommy C. Dryden, 60, of West Union, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at his home. He was born November 6, 1961 in Maysville, Kentucky, son of the late Harry Virgil and Wanda Lee Mefford Dryden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Carl Bradley Dryden.

Tommy was the co-owner of Dryden’s Quik Serve Market. He loved to hunt, fish and play billiards.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Deanna Dryden; brother, Virgil Wayne (Diane) Dryden; sisters, Kathy (Bill) Lewis and Susan Puckett; as well as two nieces, two nephews and many, many friends.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union

Private graveside services will be held after the visitation, with family, at the West Union Cemetery.