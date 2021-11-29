Rick Ackerman, age 53 years of Washington Courthouse, Ohio passed away Saturday November 27, 2021 at the Miami Valley Hospital. Rick was born June 12, 1968 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Shirley (Baldwin) and the late Otto Ackerman.

Survivors include his mother Shirley Ackerman of Washington Courthouse; wife Rosie Parker-Ackerman of Washington Courthouse; four daughters, Sarah Ackerman of Washington Courthouse, Amber Ferrell of West Union, Hailey Ackerman of Washington Courthouse, and Shyannah Ackerman of Washington Courthouse; three sons, Bryan Ferrell of West Union, Brandon Ackerman of Washington Courthouse, and Jacob Ackerman of Washington Courthouse; three sisters, Debby Brown of Alabama, Alice Lewis of Washington Courthouse, and Donna Ackerman of Alabama; three brothers, Terry Ackerman of Alabama, Paul Ackerman of North Carolina, and Billy Ackerman of Washington Courthouse; and four grandchildren.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Solid Rock Church of God in Greenfield, Ohio.

Services are entrusted to Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.