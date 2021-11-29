Jimmy Lee Miller, 74 years of age, of Peebles, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at his residence.

Jimmy was born on April 18, 1947, in Peebles, Ohio, the son of Alva Unger and Bertha Miller.

In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by a daughter, Heather Smith; two brothers, Charles Dotson and Ray Miller; and by a sister, Judy Begley. He is survived by his wife, Linda Sue (Ward) Miller, whom he married on December 24, 1968; a son, Chad Miller of Peebles; a daughter, Tabby (Jon) Chaney of Peebles; two brothers, Dave (Cathy) Dotson of Sardinia and Wayne Dotson of Peebles; and two sisters, Becky (Reggie) Kelley of Cincinnati and Mandy (Jody) Gaffin of Peebles; as well as several nieces and nephews. Jimmy will be missed by his two grandchildren, Travis and Natalie, and his great-grandchild, Gus.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation, on Thursday, December 2, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 1 .p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles, Ohio.

Funeral services will follow the visitation on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Preston Banks will officiate the services. Burial will take place in the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.