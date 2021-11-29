Gerald “Jerry” Thomas Holbrook, 83, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Adams County Manor in West Union following a long illness. He was born on July 23, 1938 in Flemingsburg, Kentucky.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 40 years, Danna Holbrook; three sons, Tim (Renee) Holbrook, Steven Osman, and A. J. (Racheal) Osman; daughter Tyonna (Joe) Fulton; five grandchildren, Brandon Holbrook, Jaidan Holbrook, Dylan Nickell, Keara Fulton, Jade Osman, and Aly Osman; one great-grandchild, Elainah Nickell; two sisters, Ramona Berry and Dottie (John) Stout; and one brother, Rick (Martha) Holbrook. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, a special brother-in-law who lived with Jerry for several years, Terry Scutt, special friends Richard and Shelia Hattan, and many brothers and sisters in Christ. He was preceded in death by his parents Tyde and Ruby Holbrook; his first wife, Janet Lanter; and an infant son.

Jerry was very personable and loved talking to and meeting people. He could have a conversation with anyone about almost anything. Jerry never knew a stranger and would always make you feel welcomed. Anyone that truly knew him, knew he had such a big heart. He loved people and loved to make you laugh. Jerry led one interesting and fabulous life. He could fly an airplane, he owned a racehorse, raced cars, flagged and announced at the race track, built a house, and he golfed and bowled. Jerry was one amazing person that could do most anything. He was gifted at fixing and restoring toys, mowers, furniture, and antiques. He loved to work with his hands. He would often restore an item to look as if it was new! He always had a project going on in the basement, even when he was confined to a wheelchair. The kids of the family always knew if something was broken, papaw could fix it. Jerry was a true car enthusiast. He owned his first car dealership at the age of 24. He loved cars of any kind, make or model. He bought, sold, and traded cars most of his life. Jerry loved to study the Word of God. He was a pastor for 20 years at Calvary Rd. Church in Seaman, Ohio. Jerry loved the Lord, and we have great peace knowing that he is free from pain and rejoicing with his Lord and Savior in heaven today.

The Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union is serving the family.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Peebles, Ohio.