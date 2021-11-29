Florence Corenda Staggs, 85, of West Union, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021 at her residence. She was born October 5, 1936 on the family farm in Felicity, daughter of the late Harry and Loretta Grimes Stutz. She was the widow of the late Ronald Staggs, who passed away in 2016. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Harry, Buddy and Elmo Stutz and a sister, Betty Ann Rudd.

She is survived by her children, Rick Staggs, Debbie (Ty) Haitz and Jim (Sande) Staggs; grandchildren, J.D. Staggs and Chelsea (John Kennedy) Lewis; great-granddaughter, Lainee Mae; brother, Hubie Stutz; and a sister, Dollis Blessing.

The family will hold private services. Burial will be at the Kirker Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union.