Charles “Chuck” Ray Hamblin, 35 years of age, of Winchester, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at his residence.

Chuck was born on July 30, 1986, in Georgetown, Ohio, the son of Joyce Hamblin and Gary (Barbara) Hamblin.

Chuck was preceded in death by his brother, A.J. Hamblin. He is survived by his parents, Joyce Hamblin of Manchester and Gary (Barbara) Hamblin of Winchester; two brothers, Gary Hamblin, Jr. of Manchester and Jeff Hamblin of Marion, Ohio; and a sister, Angie McCane of Peebles.

Funeral services were held on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Davis Cemetery in Corbin, Kentucky.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Bradford-Sullivan Funeral Home.