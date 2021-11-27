SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Tara Tolle

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Cindy Tolle, Seth Tolle, Cynthia Tolle

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Golf, Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Making new friends

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Cheaters

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

When I hit a bird with a golf ball in a match and killed it

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Kings of Leon, Trippie Redd

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

The Bahamas

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Notebook”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Stranger Things

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Art

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Painting and playing the ukelele

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Chick-Fil-A, Texas Roadhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Danny DeVito

FUTURE PLANS:

To graduate with an Associate’s Degree and then go to college