SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Tara Tolle
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Cindy Tolle, Seth Tolle, Cynthia Tolle
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf, Softball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Golf
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Making new friends
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Cheaters
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
When I hit a bird with a golf ball in a match and killed it
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Kings of Leon, Trippie Redd
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
The Bahamas
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Notebook”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Stranger Things
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Art
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Painting and playing the ukelele
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Chick-Fil-A, Texas Roadhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Danny DeVito
FUTURE PLANS:
To graduate with an Associate’s Degree and then go to college