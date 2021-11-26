Information for the local farmer

It is hard to believe that thanksgiving is a week away and November is coming to an end. As I made my rounds conducting field visits and scouting much of the soybeans have been harvested except some double crop soybeans that refuse to dry down. With harvest starting to wrap up there is much to be thankful in this time of thanksgiving. For me, I am thankful for a great growing season for corn, soybeans, pasture, and hay. I am thankful for my wonderful job, working with wonderful clients and co-workers, family and friend, and the opportunity to live and work in the most wonderful country on planet earth! Speaking of bountiful yields, hay producers around the state have much to be thankful, with bountiful yields, strong prices, and high demand to name a few. This past week I was able to tune into a national forage stock update from the USDA, here is a short summary of what I learned.

· The national Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Reported that most of the eastern corn belt had above average temps and above average precipitation while the upper Midwest received below average precipitation and above average temperatures during the forage growing and harvesting season.

· By May 16, 80% of the United States silage corn was planted.

· May 1, Hay stocks dropped 12% from one year ago.

· 2020, Alfalfa acres increased .5%, corn silage acres increased 1% and Alfalfa Haylage increased 6.5%!

· Average Price received for average to good Alfalfa hay = $209/ton for Supreme quality Alfalfa hay prices averaged $244/ton.

· Factors supporting future high prices = drought in the western planes, irrigation water restrictions in the west, high moisture in the east, shipping issues, and strong exports to China.

· High input cost will put strain on the 2022 forage budgets, 100 -120% increase in phosphorus prices, 130% increase in potash and 150% increase in nitrogen prices.

· Forage seed could be in tight supply, seeds of interest that could be very tight = timothy, mid and late orchard grass, tall fescue, white, red, ladino, and berseem clovers.

After reading this report I concluded that forage producers, no matter if you are selling or feeding, need to be vigilant in knowing your production cost. I believe there is great potential for future market growth and demand, especially to the western market. Testing soil and utilizing manure will help with input cost. Preordering supplies and seed early will also be beneficial. Last but not least, with the higher demand for forages made at high moisture (haylage), this could be a great option to alleviate high fuel cost involved in making dry hay.

Some other items:

· Private, Commercial, and Fertilizer applicator testing dates will be January 13, 2022, and March 10, 2022, located at Ohio valley CTC. To register online by going to pested.osu.edu or call ODA (pesticide division) at (614) 728-6987.

· January 11, 2022, private pesticide applicator/fertilizer applicator recertification 5 – 9 p.m. held at the Ohio valley CTC 175Lloyed Road in West Union. Cost is $35 for both pesticide and fertilizer and $15 for those just needing fertilizer recertification only. Please register with our office first by calling (937) 544-2339 and mailing your checks to 215 North Cross St RM104 West Union, Ohio, 45693.

· February 15 will be the second private pesticide/fertilizer applicator recertification, location of this event will be at the West Union Frisch’s (back meeting room) 11157 St Rt41, West Union, Ohio 45693. Register by calling (937) 544-2339 and mailing payments of $35 for both Pesticide and fertilizer or $15 dollars for fertilizer only to the office 215 North Cross St., Room 104, West Union, OH 45693.

· Report Fall Seeded Crops (Wheat, Rye, Barley etc..) by December 15

· USDA NRCS announces deadlines for the Environmental Quality Incentive Program (EQIP), Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), and Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). The Deadline to apply for these cost share programs is January 22, 2022, call (937)544-2033 ext. 3 for details.

From the field:

· Soybean harvest almost complete

· Corn harvest is wrapping up and moisture levels are starting to improve.

· I have collected a few vomitoxin samples from across the county.

· Burley Tobacco stripping is in full swing

· Cow/calf producers continue to wean calves.