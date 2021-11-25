Manchester’s Mitchell will continue her golf career at Shawnee

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Another Adams County high school athlete will soon be taking her talents to the collegiate level. In a signing ceremony held on November 17 at Manchester High School, senior Kileigh Mitchell inked her letter of intent to continue her golf career at Shawnee State University, becoming the latest recruit from the county pipeline for Shawnee Golf Coach Dave Hopkins.

“Just looking at scores from last year and tournament scores I got to know Kileigh,” said Coach Hopkins. “We brought her down to campus for a visit over the summer and the school really had what she was looking to go into education-wise, which was really a selling point. My selling point to her was that you get to play golf, still do something she loves, and she liked that idea and she decided to come play for us and we’re looking forward to it. She’s been a multi-sport athlete and if we can get her playing just one sport and grow and get better and enjoy her time at Shawnee State.”

“I never had really wanted to go to college but I ended up with a scholarship offer from Shawnee,” said Mitchell. “I didn’t even start playing golf until my freshman year so I never dreamed I’d get a chance to go to college and play. I wanted to stay close to home to play golf so I could come back when I wanted to.”

“Daulton McDonald, a member of the MHS boys golf team, knew Coach Hopkins and he gave him my number and he was looking for girls’ golfers. I played in some tournaments in West Virginia and Kentucky and he saw me at a couple of those and asked if I wanted to come to Shawnee for a visit. “

Mitchell will fondly remember her time as a member of the Lady Hounds’ golf squad,

“I’ll always remember the golf practices and doing all kinds of special stuff, plus meeting new people and playing golf in all kinds of different places.”

Mitchell plans to go into Marketing, saying she “wants to move out of Adams County and go somewhere big”.

In her senior season, Mitchell was coached by Sean Inman, who was also present at the signing ceremony.

“Kyleigh was such a pleasure to coach,” said Inman. “She was a team leader and one of our top players and it’s great that she is going on to the next level.”