News Release

A $50,000+ ADA compliant sidewalk expansion project that extended the sidewalk connecting the center of the Village of Seaman to locations along Moores Road is now complete. The sidewalk extension now allows pedestrians to safely travel as far down as Medical Center Drive, giving them safer access to the North Adams Elementary and High School with the addition of a new crosswalk and connector sidewalk to the North Adams Fitness Trail.

“This sidewalk extension provides safe, continuous pedestrian access to our schools, and even the Fitness Trail,” remarks Karl Boerger, North Adams High School Principal. “We have plenty of people using the sidewalk. Especially when we have kids here practicing or participating in events during the summer, parents will use it while they are here waiting for their kids.”

This project represented a collaboration between the Adams County Creating Healthy Communities (CHC) Program, the Adams County Health & Wellness Coalition, the Village of Seaman, the Ohio Valley School District and the Adams County Engineer’s Office. The Adams County CHC Program was awarded special funding to complete this sidewalk project. Funding for the Adams County Creating Healthy Communities Program is administered through the Ohio Department of Health through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant and is directed through the Adams County Health Department.

Along with the new sidewalk, a new crosswalk and lighted, flashing pedestrian crossing signs were installed to connect the sidewalk at Medical Center Drive with a new connector sidewalk over to the current North Adams Fitness Trail, to allow for safe access by pedestrians or bicyclists to North Adams Elementary and North Adams High School athletic fields. This connection allows parents, students and even community members the opportunity to have a completely safe path from the Village center to the North Adams Schools, something that has not been available to the citizens of Seaman since the schools were built.

“This segment of sidewalk is actually the second part of a bigger project to come which will eventually connect the Village center all the way out and including the entire medical complex,” reported Holly Johnson, Adams County Economic & Community Development Director.

David Hughes, Seaman Mayor commented, “This new sidewalk is only about 1,200 feet long, but it and the other infrastructure changes make such a big difference for safe pedestrian connection to the school and businesses in that area.”

The momentum to extend this sidewalk and to develop the projected pedestrian infrastructure to incorporate the medical complex was started, in part, after multiple requests from local residents and staff of the local businesses. Before the sidewalk was developed, pedestrians had to make their way along Moores Road using the berm of the road, or on the road itself. “This sidewalk project is part of the Adams County CHC and Adams County Health & Wellness Coalition’s comprehensive Active Transportation approach, which is an umbrella term for all the ways people can get around without

using a motorized vehicle – walking or biking, using mobility assistance devices (such as wheelchairs and scooters), buggies, skating or skateboarding, and more,” stated Debbie Ryan, Adams County CHC Coordinator. “Physically active forms of transportation play a crucial role in improving community health,” continued Ryan.

Leeann Puckett, Adams County Health & Wellness Coalition Chairperson said, “Supporting active transportation is one way communities can help make the active choice the easy choice for their residents, by providing comfortable, activity-friendly routes to everyday destinations.”

Active transportation provides many community benefits, even beyond personal mobility, such as public health, economic development, quality of life, and environmental quality. To obtain these benefits, it is important to invest in programs that support pedestrian infrastructure and other forms of active transportation.

Carroll & Lynn Concrete Construction was the contracting company that completed this sidewalk project. Debbie Ryan, with the assistance of members of the ACHWC, successfully wrote the grant for the sidewalk project and through this award and other available monies, some of which were paid by the Adams County Engineer’s Office to repair a ditch/drainage issue that was completed by Jerrid Hall/Reliacor Inc., this new pedestrian infrastructure project, which included the 1,200’ sidewalk construction, signage, crosswalk painting, connector sidewalk and ditch repair, the total project cost of $73,782.92 was completed at no cost to the taxpayers of Seaman.