High-flying wrestling action came to Manchester High School on Friday, November 12 in an event to benefit the Karen Ballengee Educational Foundation. Reports are that the Foundation raised nearly $1,500 with a crows of over 400 in attendance. As an added bonus for wrestling aficionados, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Mouth of the South” Hart (bottom photo) was on hand to meet and greet his fans. (Photos by Scott Dryden)