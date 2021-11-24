Ohio’s Deer Gun Season opens Monday, November 29

Nine-year old brother Rayce Young with a big 10-pointer he arrowed with a cross bow on the evening of Nov. 13. (Photos courtesy of Brittany Young) Seven-year old Corbin Young from Winchester with a 6-point buck he harvested on Oct 23 with a crossbow.

Ohio’s gun season opens Monday, November 29 and runs through December 5, then returns on December 18-19. Ohio’s late muzzleloader season is January 8-11.

Although probably not the holiday it was back in the 70’s, 80’s and 90’s, Ohio’s deer gun season still remains immensely popular. Back in the day the week of gun season was the primary factor in the total take of Ohio’s growing deer population. Now bow hunters actually harvest more or as many deer as Ohio gun hunters. That switch occurred a few years back and is probably more to do with the fact that hunters have fewer places to hunt then in the past and therefore are using their time afield sitting in a blind or tree stand during Ohio’s long archery season that runs from September 25 through February 6.

During last year’s gun season, Ohio hunters harvested 71,650 deer statewide. In Adams County 1,026 deer were tagged during the 2020 gun season. That number was up a notch from previous years and if the weather holds for opening day I expect Adams County deer hunters will probably tag a few more deer than last year.

So far this season the statewide deer take as of Nov. 16 stood at 69,008, down only about 350 deer from last year at this same time. Last season Adams County archery hunters tagged 1,381 deer. This season so far Adams County bow hunters have taken 1,240 deer as of Nov. 16. Of that number 744 are antlered and 596 are antlerless.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources estimates that over 300,000 hunters across the state will participate in the upcoming deer gun season. ODNR reminds hunters when afield to wear blaze orange during the deer gun seasons. Last season 410,000 deer permits were issued. Forty percent of the total deer take last season were bucks. Of the 48 percent of deer taken with archery equipment statewide, 33 percent were taken with crossbows, 15 percent with traditional archery and compounds.

Some interesting info from ODNR has come across my desk as it relates to Ohio bow hunters and perhaps will help with the timing of the rut when next season rolls around. Obviously the top five days to be in the woods were on November 6, when 4,795 deer were harvested by bow hunters, or on November 7, when 3,380 deer were taken. November 5, 3,056 deer were checked. On November 13, 2,938 deer were tagged by bow hunters and on November 4, 2,722 deer tags were filled by archery hunters.

This season marks the 50th year I’ll be partaking on Ohio’s deer gun season. Back in those days it was buck only. Many counties in Ohio were not open to gun season including Brown and Clermont counties. Adams, Pike and Scioto counties were some of the first counties in Ohio to have a deer gun season. I still remember the big double drop tine buck I tracked in the snow from grandpa’s farm for a mile or more before I got a shot at him and missed with my 20-gauge pump shotgun. As I recall most gun seasons had snow on the ground during those early years. As soon as I got enough money from putting up hay I purchased a 12-gauge Ithaca Deerslayer and a Redfield 1-4 scope. I could hit a gallon milk jug at 100 yards with that combo. Unfortunately I never did catch up with double drop tine buck from 1971.

Pictured with this article are two brothers, Corbin and Rayce Young from Winchester who both managed to arrow nice bucks this past bow season. Corbin, seven years old, arrowed a dandy 6-pointer on October 23 while hunting from a blind with his grandfather Russel Cross. Not to be outdone the older brother, 9 nine year old Rayce, arrowed a trophy size 10-point buck on the evening of November 13. hunting with his grandfather. This was their first deer season both of the brothers got to participate in.

“This first season will be hard to beat,” said their mom Brittany Young.

No word yet if little sister is going to take up hunting.