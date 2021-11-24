By Steve Boehme

“Appalachian is not a dirty word,” says Donna Sue Groves. That statement sums up a lifetime mission for an Adams County resident who truly made history. She first visited Adams County in the mid-1980s, spending weekends canoeing Ohio Brush Creek. Originally from West Virginia, she fell in love with our county and eventually moved here with her mother, Nina Maxine Groves. She brought along years of experience as an agent of change, from Girl Scout organizing while a student at West Virginia University to serving as a City Commissioner in Xenia, Ohio.

It was Donna Sue’s dream of a “clothesline of quilts” that led to the national craze for painting quilt murals on barns. A veteran community activist and organizer with a network of connections, she was uniquely qualified to pioneer the nation’s first quilt barn mural trail here in Adams County. She tapped into her connections in the arts community, government, and community development groups to form a committee, and the rest is history.

In hindsight it’s easy to see the concept’s popular appeal and why it caught fire across the country, but completing the nation’s first quilt barn mural trail was anything but easy. Donna Sue’s stubbornness, determination, and caring nature attracted a talented and determined group of advocates. Many challenges had to be overcome. Locations had to be found throughout the county to lure tourists onto our scenic back roads. Some barn owners were eager to participate, others weren’t so sure. Painting on the barns proved difficult. Funding was a constant challenge.

“It has to be fun. It’s about neighbors getting to know each other, bonding, personal development, recognition, and healing,” says Donna Sue. Dedicating a quilt trail is just the beginning. “You will have earned a lot of wisdom and experience. Pass it on.” Passing it on became Donna Sue’s life’s work. She served as unpaid advisor and technical consultant to quilt trail organizers all over the United States, who formed a network and a national community centered on Donna Sue.

The quilt barn project is Donna Sue’s most visible legacy, but she made her mark and touched many lives with her career in public service. Her vocation led her to work for Ohio first lady Hope Taft in Ohio Parents for Drug-free Youth. Through the “Hook Up Ohio” program, she helped bring the internet to Adams County. As a parenting instructor in the VISTA program, she overcame local resistance by developing an arts program for children. This led her to the Ohio Arts Council’s Appalachian Outreach program.

Donna Sue was involved with every phase of the program, from planning to an eventual leadership role. She co-chaired the original tourism committee of the Adams County Chamber of Commerce, which eventually became our Travel & Visitors’ Bureau. “Adams County residents hated the term ‘Appalachian’,” she recalls. All these years later that term has become a source of pride for many, in no small part because of Donna Sue’s relentless promotion of local artists and heritage. She encouraged local artists of all kinds to appreciate their work and confirmed their talent.

The Directory of Appalachian Arts in Ohio was a special project for Donna Sue. She took on the challenge of updating it, and the book is now a valuable resource and a validation for artists of all kinds who find themselves and their fellow artists in its pages. “It’s not doing for someone,” she maintains. “It’s giving them the tools, the opportunities. It’s being their voice until they find their own voices.”

The Adams County quilt trail took several years to complete, and by the time it was dedicated it had gotten national attention and inspired a host of imitators. Over 100 counties in 30 states, and several Canadian provinces, now have dedicated quilt barn mural trails. Many publications have featured our mural project and showcased Adams County nationwide. Several popular books about quilt barn mural trails are scheduled for publication during the coming year have been published, along with several documentary films.

Donna Sue’s battle with cancer, in the background for many years as she guided the quilt barn movement, eventually took her out of circulation. Supporters from all over the country sent words of encouragement as she struggled with health challenges. In a poem celebrating her native Appalachia, she wrote: “I come from a lineage of folks…who managed to survive, who handed down strengths, virtues and dreams.”

Donna Sue’s work on the quilt barn trails sustained and motivated her through years of chemotherapy and illness. She credited her network of supporters with giving her the strength to carry on. “The joy that these trails have brought to me personally is indescribable,” said Donna Sue. “To see neighbors work together, building hope for a better tomorrow, and just how happy it makes those who participate in creating the trails and those traveling through – it does my heart good.”

Donna Sue’s quilt barn legacy stands witness to her dogged tenacity and determination, but she resisted any authoritarian role in the movement she started. “I don’t own this,” she insisted. “It’s not an edifice, it’s a process. It has to constantly evolve if it’s going to survive. It’s about neighbors getting to know each other, bonding, personal development, recognition, and healing”. Exactly. Donna Sue got the ball rolling, and twenty years later it shows no signs of stopping.