The Board of Adams County Commissioners met in regular session on November 8, 2021, at the Government Center with the following members present: Diane Ward and Ty Pell. Commissioner Moore was absent. The meeting was called to order by President Ward and opened with prayer and the Pledge of Allegiance led by Commissioner Ward. Court Administrator Veronica Grooms was present for the session.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the minutes. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the bills for payment. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to approve the transfers. Vote: All aye.

The following reports were submitted to the board for their review: Dog and Kennel Activities Report for week ending November 5, 2021; Adams County Veteran Services Monthly Report for October 2021.

The board held a discussion on a CARES Act subgrant to the Adams County Health Department to be used for personnel compensation in regard to the Covid-19 pandemic (Re:RES 2020-422). The Health Department recently requested an amendment to use a portion of that funding for the purchase of (2) new vaccine refrigerators. The board advised that while this is an accepted expenditure, the funding should continue to be used for personnel compensation as originally requested.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve the addition of ECD Administrative Assistant Shirley Thompson as an Authorized User in the Ohio Department of Development OCEAN System and to remove Amanda Fraley as an Authorized User as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to award the Adams County Pavement Project ADA CR VAR PM FY22 (PID 104681) to the lowest bidder Griffin Pavement Striping, LLC in the amount of $170,574.82 and to sign documents for the project once ODOT has reviewed and encumbered funds as presented by Deputy Engineer Adam Carroll. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to establish the following new fund as requested by Deputy Engineer Adam Carroll: 2022PAVEMENTMARKINGSPID104681 #246. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to recess at 9:25 a.m. to attend the Adams Clermont Solid Waste District Board of Directors meeting in Batavia, Oh. Vote: All aye. President Ward reconvened the session at 2:00 p.m.

ECD Director Holly Johnson met with the board to discuss the following issues: Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Project Request for Disbursement submitted; ODNR approves plans for Adams Lake State Park Welcome Center Project; Adams County Training Center Progress update- Roof, flooring, and murals; Adams County Training Center mural dedication set for November 15, 2021-1:00 p.m.; Manchester Storm Sewer Project bid and award; Tener Road Bridge Project agreement; Personnel Policy-Vacation balance and accruals.

Manchester Storm Sewer Improvement Phase II Project bids were incorrectly opened on August 23, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.by Manchester Village Council. As the sponsor of the CBDG-CI Manchester Cemetery Storm Sewer Grant (B-X-19-1AA-1) the bid openings should have taken place by the Adams County Board of Commissioners. There were two bids received and they read as follows: #1. Unger Construction, Ltd, $411,735.00, #2. WAI Construction Group, LLC, $350,000.00. The bids were turned over to IBI Group for consideration.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to award the bid for the Manchester Storm Sewer Improvements Phase II to the lowest bidder WAI Construction Group, LLC in the amount of

$349,929.75 as recommended by IBI Group. WAI Construction Group, LLC bid had some mathematical errors reducing the original bid amount to the accepted amount as recommended. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into an agreement with WAI Construction Group, LLC for the Village of Manchester Storm Sewer Improvements Phase II Project in the amount of $349,929.75 as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. Vote: All aye.

It was moved by Ty Pell and seconded by Diane Ward to enter into an agreement to the lowest bidder Cooper Excavating, LLC for the Adams County-Tener Road Bridge Replacement Critical Infrastructure Project in the amount $419,451.55. There will be an amendment to the agreement with Change Order #1 for a reduction in completed price to $383,000.00 as recommended by ECD Director Holly Johnson. The agreement is contingent with approval of the Change Order #1 specification. Vote: All aye.

JFS Director Angela Richmond met with the board to discuss the following: IV-D Clerk of Court amendment to agreement; Use of Life projections for JFS building; Child Support Performance and SNAP Accuracy Measures- Child support collection, paternity testing, and employee accuracy measures rated for Adams County.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to approve an amendment to the IV-D contract between Adams County Child Support Enforcement Agency and Adams County Clerk of Courts to increase in the amount of $6,571.01 as recommended by Director Angela Richmond. Vote: All aye.

EMS Chiefs Peggy McCleese and Adam Dozier met with the board to discuss the following issues: EMS Station #400 Block Repair Project, Certificate of Occupancy; EMS Manchester location; EMS Budget 2022; ARPA request for equipment, funding for EMS personnel; Vendor negotiations for cost reductions; Comp/Flex time accrual.

Katherine Smith, Human Resources Director, met with the board to discuss the following issues: Wellness Bio Screen update; 45 employees completed the 2020-2021 Wellness Incentive.

It was moved by Diane Ward and seconded by Ty Pell to adjourn.