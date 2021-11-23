Fred Barclay, 67 years of age, of McArthur, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Maple Hills Nursing Center, in McArthur.

Fred was born on June 3, 1954, in Anniston, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Agnes (Agletree) Barclay. Fred attended the Peebles Baptist Church while a resident of Peebles.

Private graveside funeral services were held on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the Peach Mountain Cemetery in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.