Firefighter/paramedic dismissed, Manchester Council approached for action

John Furtado stands up to speak on behalf of Walters. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

Manchester Village Council met on Nov. 16 to discuss nuisance issues, the police department, remedies and the termination of a Manchester firefighter and paramedic.

“When it comes to the council making a motion for the police department, I think I’m going to have to draft an ordinance. I haven’t had a chance to sit down, because I will have to create it from scratch. So, we’ll have to draft something and put it in place. I would like to have that by the next meeting, if possible. Essentially, the ordinance would allow it to be recreated, not necessarily that it would then be created, just that it would be reestablished. There won’t be a timeline on it, just stating the ability to do that. We just have to pass the ordinance so that it can be reestablished, funded, and then hire personnel, get equipment and so forth,” said Solicitor Tom Mayes.

Mayes reported that he reviewed the nuisance letters provided by Councilwoman Diana Brown.

“As far as the essence of the letters, they can go out. The Land Bank is starting a new process that the village may be able to use. They can now be appointed as the receiver on properties. So, the village would file the nuisance action, and as it proceeds, we would ask that the Land Bank be appointed as the receiver of the property. They would use their funds to remedy the situation, and then they would certify a lean to it, then choose to foreclose the property or let the lean set until it is satisfied,” said Mayes.

Street Commissioner Earl (Buster) Ruark reported that one of the street lights had been knocked down. Ruark has been in contact with State Farm, which agreed to pay $1,760. Ruark had already purchased four extra lights for such circumstances.

“As everybody knows, we have an increasing problem with dilapidated buildings, trashy residences, burnout homes, homelessness and squatters in our town. I’m also concerned about individuals walking around our town with clubs, spears, machetes and knives. I don’t know what to do about it. I don’t know what the answer is. It’s really scary out there,” said Brown.

A meeting will be held on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at the community building to address these concerns.

“[First, if you] turn down the alleyway between Sixth and Seventh Street, take that as far as you can go, it’s terrible. I was appalled. We have a homeless camp here in town. They’re living out of their cars, they’re living in campers, they’re setting up camp. I don’t know what to do about it. I’ve wracked my brain for a week now trying to figure this out. I don’t know if the right thing to do as a council is to send them a letter, because obviously, they don’t have the money to pay for a house, so they’re not going to have the money to pay for a fine. There’s a domino effect. I don’t know what the right approach is. It’s going to be a village effort. Secondly, I’m going to bring back the conversation on the general infrastructure levy already in place for the street lights. In that wording, the verbiage is for EMS, Police, and Fire, but that levy goes to pay for our street lights,” said Councilman Troy Jolly. Jolly continued to explain how that levy could be revised to help the EMS and Police budget.

Councilman Shawn Francis reported Christmas in the Village would be Dec. 4.

There was a second read of Resolution 2021-30 A resolution to enter into a contract with the Adams County Sheriff’s Department for the Village of Manchester to provide police protection for the said village for a period of one year.

“From what I understand, [Sheriff Kimmy Rogers] is not going to renew that contract. He has that option. That has been a conversation we had. It’s nothing official, but I will have that by the next meeting. He will continue to cover through what we’ve contracted him for. He will still continue to cover the village, just not charge us. As I said, it’s a conversation. I need to get more details from him. It is in light of all the complaints he gets from certain people that he’s not doing his job, however, he is. He spends more time here in Manchester than he does pretty much anywhere else, and they are short-staffed. Any time he has an extra officer, he sends them here,” said Mayor Teresa Blythe.

Before calling to the public, Mayes explained that each attendee designated to speak would have three minutes.

“The council, mayor and the fire department were represented at the Veterans Day program. But — and this is totally my opinion — the Christmas program is packed, the Halloween program is packed, is there anything you as the council can do or have done to attract more citizens to the Veterans Day program? We’re here because of those veterans. We’re here by our own choice because of the veterans. I’m not saying I’m disappointed by the attendance, but looking at the other holidays, I would love to see it doubled or tripled. Maysville’s parade was the same way. The attendance just wasn’t there,” said Tim Dever.

It was sad, he said.

“If we’re paying for the EMS, how come there is other towns that take the calls here in town? They page them out, and another town has to come in, like from Ripley, West Union, Winchester. Is there just no one scheduled to run?” said Bridget Swords.

Swords said she thought that was something that was 24/7.

“All the squads in the county are shorthanded. We do the best we can, and we also have agreements with the other squads that cover us. We’re trying to improve,” said Manchester Life Squad and Fire Dept. Chief Rick Bowman.

Jolly said they always have open enrollment.

“If you think you have gifts to bring to the fire department or squad, your services are needed,” said Jolly.

Next to speak was John Furtado, who prefaced that he was not a resident of Manchester or its municipality.

“However, much of my family resides in this great town, and I spent much of my childhood here. I wanted to address you all here tonight to bring up what I believe is an important topic for many of us and one that has affected me personally in this town. That topic is Manchester Civil Services such as EMS and Fire response. It has been evident that residents of Manchester have suffered greatly due to the authoritarian leadership that resides over these services. Response time for Manchester EMS and Fire services has doubled and nearing non-existence. I’ve seen in recent articles and posts that many other units from surrounding communities have beckoned the call when an instant has arisen in the Manchester coverage areas,” said Furtado.

I can’t stress enough that quick response of EMS and Fire service is what saves lives, he said.

“If someone has suffered a drug overdose, or been in a horrific automobile accident, minutes and even seconds are the differentiating factors of life and death. In fact, that is what saved my life in this very town in 2017. I was in a horrific ATV accident here in Manchester, and without these crucial services, I would be dead or disabled for life. On July 1, 2017, Kevin Walters and his crew responded to the call, as him and his family has done for the better part of two decades. I am Kevin’s nephew, and I have watched him as I’ve grown up. He is the epitome of civil service. I have never seen a man so selfless and devoted to his community. I’ve watched him make a plate on Thanksgiving, Christmas and many other holidays, [just to] get the call that someone was in distress,” said Furtado.

Walters sacrificed his personal time with our family each and every year so someone else could have a chance to have a holiday with theirs, he said.

“With that being said, it has been brought to my attention that an egregious act has been cast upon Manchester and areas that it serves. The chief of these services has dismissed Kevin Walters after over 20 years of dedication to this community without cause. I am here today to encourage each of you to stand up, speak for what is right, speak for your tax dollars and speak for your family’s well-being,” said Furtado.

Kevin Walters, next to speak, distributed packets to each member of the council, as well as the mayor and solicitor.

“More or less what I have to say today is what the clerk is handing out, some Ohio Revised Code sections. I want to start by saying that I have served this community for 20 years selflessly. I’ve tried to do everything I could for the citizens to be there in their time of need, the same as many of my many fellow colleagues. I was dismissed from my duties as a firefighter/paramedic from Manchester Fire and EMS by Chief Bowman in a room full of my peers that were gathered around in a circle in a sheer act of humiliation toward me. I was given no cause. When I repeatedly asked why I was being dismissed, Asst. Chief [Lonnie] Bilyeu spoke up and said it was because I had a meeting with county EMS and they offered me a job. Chief Bowman was quick to make him hush, as everybody there saw. I repeatedly asked why I was being dismissed and what the reason was. Chief Bowman said it was because I couldn’t be trusted, [I] talk too much. Now, here are some O.R.C sections. I’ve asked the mayor why I’ve been dismissed, and she said ‘because Rick can, he’s the fire chief,” said Walters.

The O.R.C Walters referenced were as follows:

O.R.C 737.21: The legislative authority of a municipal corporation may establish all necessary regulations to guard against the occurrence of fires, protect the property and lives of its citizens against damage and accidents resulting therefrom, and for such purpose may establish and maintain a fire department, provide for the establishment and organization of fire engine and hose companies and rescue units, establish the hours of labor of the members of its fire department who shall not be required to be on duty continuously more than six days in every seven, and provide such bylaws and regulations for the government of such companies and their members as is necessary and proper.

O.R.C 737.09: The chief of the fire department shall have exclusive control of the stationing and transferring of all firemen and other officers and employees in the department, under such general rules and regulations as the director of public safety prescribes.

O.R.C 737.22: (B) The legislative authority of the village may provide for the appointment of permanent full-time paid firefighters as it considers best and fix their compensation, or for the services of volunteer firefighters, who shall be appointed by the mayor with the advice and consent of the legislative authority, and shall continue in office until removed from office.

O.R.C 737.12: [..] the chief of police and the chief of the fire department have the exclusive right to suspend any of the deputies, officers, or employees in their respective departments and under their management and control, for incompetence, gross neglect of duty, gross immorality, habitual drunkenness, failure to obey orders given them by the proper authority, or for any other reasonable and just cause.

If an employee is suspended under this section, the chief of police or the chief of the fire department, as the case may be, shall forthwith certify that fact in writing, together with the cause for the suspension, to the director of public safety, who, within five days from the receipt of that certification, shall proceed to inquire into the cause of the suspension and render judgment on it. If the charge is sustained, the judgment may be for the person’s suspension, reduction in rank, or dismissal from the department.

“That is what I have to offer. Yes, I’m very upset. I’ve served my citizens for 20 years. You can not let one person have so much power. I have been targeted by one person because I speak out, or my beliefs don’t align. So, I’m asking you, as the body of legislators, is to make this right. If I did something to be terminated, a charge is brought against me and proven, I will accept that fully,” said Walters.

Mayes said he agreed with the code sections Walters brought forward.

“However, from the research that I’ve done — and I’ve represented a volunteer firefighter before in a different district — those O.R.C codes have not been extended to volunteers,” said Mayes.

Those O.R.C apply to full-time and part-time firefighters, he said.

“Why are we firing a 20-year veteran of our department without giving anybody cause? Say it,” said Walters.

A motion by Jolly to enter into executive session regarding O.R.C 121.22 (G)(1) termination was seconded by Francis, the council agreed.

Jolly requested that all fire department employees — aside from Walters — be present in the executive session.

“After discussion in executive session, based on the laws that we have, the information that Tom has, the firing stands, unless there is something presented that we need to change. The things that you have pointed out that are wrong will need to be taken care of, and that will happen. As it stands, you are fired, he has that authority,” said Blythe.

In closing, Blythe told Walters that he needed to turn in his equipment.

“Is there an explanation? Can anybody in their good conscience — as a veteran of 20 years, I think I deserve an explanation,” said Walters.

Blythe requested that Bowman address this. Bowman stood up and declined to comment at the time.

Before adjournment, it was announced that Manchester Historical Society would have an open house on Dec. 5 from 2-4 p.m.

A motion by Councilwoman Irene Shively to adjourn was seconded by Brown, the council agreed.