Donald O. Young, 82, of West Union, Ohio passed away November 20, 2021 at Hospice of Hope in Maysville, Kentucky. He was born November 28, 1938 in Adams County, the son of the late Ora and Aura (Siberal) Young. Besides his parents, he is preceded by six brothers: Eugene Young, Frank Young, Pete Young, Joe Young, Wayne Young, Larue Young and two sisters: Hazel Plumer and Edith Robuck.

Don is survived by wife of 55 years, Betty R. Young of West Union; two sons, Tony D. (A.J.) Young of Manchester and Justin “Jay” D. Young of West Union; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; two bonus grandchildren; three bonus great grandchildren and one sister, Blanche Grooms.

Mr. Young will be cremated. Per Don’s wishes, there will be no services at this time.

Lafferty Funeral Home, Inc. is serving the family.